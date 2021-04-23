US panel urges restarting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations

An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday urged the resumption of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The decision comes after use of the vaccine was paused after reports of rare blood clots in a small number of patients who recieived a dose.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended the vaccine, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal. All were women, most younger than 50. But CDC advisers said the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk -- especially against a virus that’s still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day.

The government will rapidly weigh that recommendation in deciding next steps.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.