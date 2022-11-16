UVA Shooting: Accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. scheduled for Wednesday court hearing

The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Authorities say Jones Jr. gunned down the three student-athletes onboard a charter bus as they all returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. He will remain in jail and is expected to appear in court via video link.

Jones Jr. will also face two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges in the shooting of two other students who remain hospitalized. One of the injured was identified as Michael Hollins Jr. while the other has been identified as a female student.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says it will be determined in court if Jones Jr. can afford a lawyer. Barnard says he is expected to be held on a no bond status.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. (Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting triggered a massive manhunt Sunday night into the following morning. Police conducted a building-by-building search of the campus while students sheltered in place before a lockdown order was lifted late Monday morning.

Jones Jr. was taken into custody Monday by Henrico Police in Richmond, Virginia more than twelve hours after the shooting.

A memorial outside Scott Stadium on campus continues to grow as mourners leaves flowers, stuffed animals, and notes to the three killed. Vigils have taken place each day since the shooting happened.

D'Sean Perry (l) Lavel Davis Jr. (c) Devin Chandler (r)

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan canceled classes Monday and Tuesday to give students time to mourn, reflect, and gather together. Classes resumed Wednesday on a normal schedule. Officials say undergraduate students will not be required to complete assignments or take exams before the Thanksgiving break. Faculty has been asked to be as flexible as possible with classes, attendance and coursework.

A community-wide vigil is being planned, and details are expected in the coming days.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags over the state capital and at local, state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory of the victims.