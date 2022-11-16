UVA to hold memorial service Saturday for 3 football players shot and killed

The University of Virginia will hold an on-campus memorial service for the three football players who were shot and killed Sunday.

UVA's President Jim Ryan made the announcement via Facebook Wednesday evening as the school community continues to grieve the loss of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. The two other students who were injured in the shooting, – Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan – are still recovering.

Ryan said the service will take place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. It will be open to the public to attend and will also be livestreamed by the university.

"I hope you're taking care of yourselves, taking it easy on yourselves and leaning on each other. You've been through an extraordinary difficult experience, including the loss of three students and the injuries to two others, but also a 12-hour ordeal of shelter-in-place, and the fear of uncertainty that attended each one of those hours whether you were a student, faculty, staff member or parent," Ryan said in the four-minute video.

He also thanked student leaders for organizing a silent vigil Monday night on the South Lawn.

"There's nothing normal about what we're going through as a community," Ryan continued.

The Virginia athletics department also announced Wednesday that the Cavaliers' football game against Coastal Carolina has been canceled. The home game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and would have been their final home game of the 2022 season.

UVA plans to continue to offer students support through its Student Affairs department. Ryan said accommodations for the other students who were on the field trip, along with those directly impacted or closely associated with the victims of the violence, will be offered.

As part of the criminal investigation, the university's president said they are inviting an external review to investigate whether the school did all it could to prevent or avoid this tragedy.