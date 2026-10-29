Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission temporarily closes due to suspicious package

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The Brief A suspicious package in San Francisco's Mission District was deemed safe by police Thursday night. An officer spotted the package on Valencia Street at the Mission Police Station. Valencia St. was temporarily closed between 17th and 18th, but has since been reopened.



A suspicious package was deemed to be safe in San Francisco's Mission District on Thursday night, police say. During the investigation, police closed off part of Valencia Street.

Suspicious package

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department sectioned off Valencia between 17th and 18th streets after an officer saw a suspicious package at the Mission Police Station, at around 8:10 p.m.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area at around 8:20 p.m.

Additional resources were brought in to investigate.

During the street closure for pedestrians and vehicles, an autonomous vehicle could be seen behind the yellow police tape.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what was in the package. At around 9:20 p.m., when SFPD gave the all clear, they said traffic in the area would resume.

Suspicious package investigation underway in San Francisco's Mission District.

Suspicious package investigation underway in San Francisco's Mission District.