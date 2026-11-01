Valkyries announce details of WNBA championship parade

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The Brief A parade will be held along San Francisco's waterfront Wednesday to celebrate the Valkyries winning the Women's National Basketball Association championship. Along with Valkyries players, coaches and staff, the team announced that the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose will join the parade.



The Golden State Valkyries have announced details of a parade along San Francisco's waterfront that will be held Wednesday to celebrate winning the Women's National Basketball Association championship.

Win marks franchise history

When is the parade?:

The Valkyries beat the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals in front of a home crowd at Chase Center in San Francisco on Halloween night to clinch the title.

The parade will be held along the San Francisco waterfront from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Fans can begin lining up at 9 a.m. Wednesday along the parade route, which will start at the Ferry Building near Mission Street and proceed south before ending at King and Second streets.

The backstory:

The Valkyries, founded by the same group that owns the Golden State Warriors NBA team, joined the WNBA last year and were the first team to make the WNBA Finals in their second season.

Gabby Williams won the Finals MVP award after scoring 30 points in the Valkyries' championship-clinching win Saturday at the arena also known as Ballhalla for their home games.

Who will be there?

What they're saying:

Along with Valkyries players, coaches and staff, the team announced that the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, "city officials from across the Bay, and Bay Area icons and legends" will join the parade, with Williams and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie banging a GSV drum to start the parade in a nod to the tradition that kicked off every game in Ballhalla.

"I can't even express how amazing it was to finish off this Finals series in front of them in Ballhalla, to celebrate everything we've poured into each other to become champions," Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase said in the team's announcement. "This is as much theirs as it is ours. We can't wait to bring the 2026 WNBA Championship Trophy to them and celebrate what we've accomplished together."

Plan ahead:

The San Francisco mayor's office encouraged people to use public transit and allow for extra time for traveling to and from the parade.

"This team embodies the spirit and the values that make San Francisco unique, bringing our city together and giving fans across the Bay Area so much to celebrate. Congratulations to the players, the coaches, the staff, and the entire Valkyries organization on this historic victory," Lurie said in a statement.

More information on the championship parade can be found at valkyries.com/playoffs.

Details about street closures and public transit service changes can be found at https://www.sf.gov/news-mayor-lurie-unveils-plans-for-victory-parade-for-wnba-champion-golden-state-valkyries.