Valkyries clinch WNBA title in Game 7 vs. Atlanta Dream
SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Valkyries have secured their first championship title after prevailing over the Atalanta Dream at Chase Center on Saturday evening in the WNBA’s final match-up of the 2026 season.
Winning in Game 7
Franchise history made:
The California basketball team prevailed over the Dream 68-63, clinching the win at home in the team's seventh game against Atlanta.
The win marks a momentous achievement and close to 2026 for a franchise that has only played two seasons in the WNBA.
The Valkyries went into Saturday evening's game at Chase Center tied 3-3 with Atlanta, winning two straight games to turn around a 2-1 deficit versus the Dream, but losing Game 6.
Dig deeper:
The Valkyries made franchise history earlier in October when they secured their first playoff win at Chase Center by defeating the Dallas Wings 104-80.
This year’s win marks a turn of fortunes for the Valkyries when compared to their 2025 season.
Though the team made history as the first WNBA expansion team to clinch the playoffs and won a record number of games, the Valkyries ultimately fumbled in the playoffs against the Minnesota Lynx, ending their first season on a bittersweet note.