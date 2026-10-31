Valkyries clinch WNBA title in Game 7 vs. Atlanta Dream

The Brief The Golden State Valkyries have secured their first WNBA championship title. The team won 68-63 against the Atlanta Dream in Game 7. The win marks a momentous achievement and close to 2026 for a franchise that has only played two seasons in the WNBA.



The Golden State Valkyries have secured their first championship title after prevailing over the Atalanta Dream at Chase Center on Saturday evening in the WNBA’s final match-up of the 2026 season.

Winning in Game 7

Franchise history made:

The California basketball team prevailed over the Dream 68-63, clinching the win at home in the team's seventh game against Atlanta.

The win marks a momentous achievement and close to 2026 for a franchise that has only played two seasons in the WNBA.

The Valkyries went into Saturday evening's game at Chase Center tied 3-3 with Atlanta, winning two straight games to turn around a 2-1 deficit versus the Dream, but losing Game 6.

Dig deeper:

The Valkyries made franchise history earlier in October when they secured their first playoff win at Chase Center by defeating the Dallas Wings 104-80.

This year’s win marks a turn of fortunes for the Valkyries when compared to their 2025 season.

Though the team made history as the first WNBA expansion team to clinch the playoffs and won a record number of games, the Valkyries ultimately fumbled in the playoffs against the Minnesota Lynx, ending their first season on a bittersweet note.