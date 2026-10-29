Valkyries lose to Atlanta Dream; Game 7 in San Francisco

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The Brief The Golden State Valkyries lost on Thursday 80-69 to the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA’s in the sixth championship game of the 2026 season. Game 7 is Saturday at Chase Center. Whoever wins that is the WNBA champion.



The Golden State Valkyries lost on Thursday to the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA’s in the sixth championship game of the 2026 season, meaning the next – and final – game will be played in San Francisco.

Valks lose to Dream

By the numbers:

The score was 80-69, tying the series 3-3.

Game 7 is Saturday at Chase Center. Whoever wins that is the WNBA champion.

The Valkyries went into the 9:30 a.m. PST game at State Farm Arena in Georgia with a 3-2 lead, winning two straight games to turn around a 2-1 deficit versus the Dream.

Fans still supportive

What's next:

Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Golden State Valkyries three point basket against the Atlanta Dream during Game 6 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 29, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

No matter what, the Bay Area has been standing behind the new women's team.

Fans and businesses even opened early on Thursday to accommodate the unusual start time, offering a breakfast menu to accommodate faithful followers.

A woman named Ruth who was among the scores of fans watching the game in San Francisco outside the Chase Center was disappointed with the loss.

But she acknowledged it wouldn't be so bad to have another game at home.

"We'll welcome you back to Ballhalla," she said.

Golden State Valkyries fans watch their team play the Atlanta Dream outside Chase Center in San Francisco. Oct. 29, 2026