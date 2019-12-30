Vallejo: Both directions of Highway 80 blocked due to police activity

article

Both directions of Interstate Highway 80 at Magazine Street in Vallejo are blocked due to police activity Monday, California Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Initially the eastbound lanes were blocked as of 3:17 p.m. About an hour and a half later, the westbound lanes were also blocked.

There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

Skyfox flew to the scene were a man could be seen on the bridge, seemingly in distress. He was surrounded by police.

This is a breaking news story.

KTVU contributed to this story.

