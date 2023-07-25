Vallejo may declare emergency over critical police shortage

article

The city of Vallejo is on the brink of declaring a state of emergency in response to a staffing crisis within its police department.

The department is currently grappling with a severe shortage of officers, raising concerns about public safety and law enforcement capabilities.

As city documents reveal, there are only 43 officers, including supervisors, available to patrol the entire city. This shortage has forced the existing officers to work extensive overtime, leading to delayed response times in emergency situations. Furthermore, the situation is expected to exacerbate in the upcoming month, with reports indicating that a significant number of officers are planning to leave the force.

Featured article

The staffing deficit has been steadily worsening in recent months, prompting drastic measures from the Vallejo Police Department. Among the steps taken to address the situation, the department has disbanded its traffic division, while also rotating detectives into patrol duties to fill the void left by the shortage.

In an effort to combat this crisis, city officials are considering an emergency order that would grant the city manager the authority to deputize additional city personnel as needed for the protection of the community. The move aims to mitigate the impact of the shortage and ensure adequate resources to maintain public safety.

City records reveal that there are a total of 132 funded positions within the police department, but only 80 of these positions are currently filled. Many officers are unable to carry out patrol duties due to injuries or illnesses.

The gravity of the situation has prompted the City Council to convene for an emergency meeting Tuesday. During this scheduled session, the council will discuss and vote on the proclamation, which would formally declare a state of emergency within the city due to the staffing crisis within the police department.