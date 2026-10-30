3 Vallejo men wanted in mistaken-identity kidnapping, killing of Tracy Sikh volunteer

The Brief Authorities are searching for three Vallejo men indicted in the kidnapping and killing of 57-year-old Avtar Singh, a Sikh temple volunteer in Tracy. Investigators say Singh was abducted from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash grounds in a case of mistaken identity. His body was found three days later near Lake Berryessa, and the suspects face murder and kidnapping charges.



Authorities are searching for three Vallejo men accused in the kidnapping and killing of a beloved Sikh temple volunteer, in what investigators describe as a fatal case of mistaken identity.

The suspects were allegedly hunting a man tied to a stolen cargo trailer when they abducted 57-year-old Avtar Singh from a Tracy gurdwara on Feb. 17, officials said.

Earlier this month, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Alberto Alencastro, 25; Alfonso Segura, 20; and Barnabe Segura, 22. All three remain at large and have ties to Mexico, investigators said.

A San Joaquin County grand jury indicted the men on charges of murder with special circumstances and kidnapping. If convicted, each faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas.

[12:17 PM](L-R) Alberto Alencastro, Alfonso Segura, and Barnabe Segura. (San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

Abducted from temple grounds

What we know:

Singh was kidnapped around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 from the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash complex in the 16000 block of West Grant Line Road in Tracy. A gurdwara is a Sikh place of worship.

Singh lived on the temple grounds with his wife and their triplets.

Three days after the abduction, searchers discovered Singh’s body roughly 100 miles away in a remote area near Lake Berryessa.

Singh was not intended target

Investigators determined Singh was never the intended target.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Capt. Joe Petrino said the suspects were hunting a man who had allegedly stolen a cargo trailer. That man, however, was in Canada when the abduction took place.

Detectives traveled to Canada after Singh's death to interview the intended target, who told authorities he had been receiving threats over the stolen cargo trailer, according to KCRA.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed what was inside the trailer.

Investigators stressed that the dispute had nothing to do with Singh.

"This happened right here in our own backyard. This man was taken from a place of worship in broad daylight because of a theft that had nothing to do with him," Sheriff Patrick Withrow said.

Flock cameras crack case

Dig deeper:

Detectives linked the suspects to the crime using Flock automated license plate readers, which captured the plate of a white crossover vehicle registered out of Vallejo, Petrino said. The crossover was used during the crime.

Deputies located the vehicle two days after Singh's death, helping investigators trace the crime back to the three suspects.

Dedicated volunteer

Singh served for years as a sevadaar, or volunteer, at the gurdwara where he was also the temple's cook. Those who knew him said he could be relied on to repair almost anything on the grounds.

Community members remembered Singh for his warmth and spiritual commitment.

He was known for his "humility, quiet dedication, and loving nature that made everyone feel like family," said Rasleen Kaur. "His seva, sincerity, and unwavering faith touched countless lives, and his absence leaves a profound void in our community."