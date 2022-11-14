Vallejo police investigating 23rd homicide of the year following shooting, stabbing incident

article

Vallejo police are investigating their 23rd homicide of the year following a stabbing and shooting Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Third Street at 7:24 a.m. on the report of a man being attacked. An 80-year-old man from Vallejo was found suffering at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police said they searched the scene and found a 31-year-old transgender Vallejo resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound. This person died at the scene from their injuries, police said.

A 27-year-old transgender person from Albany was also located by police. They were transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound. They were listed in critical condition.

Police said they located a subject near the scene and described them as being involved in this incident. The unidentified person has been arrested and was booked into Solano County Jail. Police said they are still investigating this person's "true identity."

The motive and circumstances of the shooting and stabbing are unknown. This case remains under investigation.

