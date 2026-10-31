Vallejo police investigating fatal shooting in residential neighborhood
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VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Country Club Crest neighborhood of North Vallejo on Saturday afternoon.
Halloween shooting
The killing in the residential 100 block of Simonton Street took place about 4 p.m. as trick-or-treaters prepared to go out for Halloween.
The shooter fled before police arrived and was still at large, a department spokesman said.
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Police said there were no other known victims.
Police said the area around the shooting was closed to traffic.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Vallejo Police Department.