Van stolen in Fremont with two dozen dogs inside found in Oakland

A van that was reported stolen in Fremont overnight with over two dozen dogs inside was recovered in Oakland Monday morning.

The van belongs to a transport company and was carrying between 25 to 30 dogs at the time of the theft, 20 of them were rescued from Fresno. The other dogs were privately owned and being delivered to their owners. Officers said the majority of them have been accounted for but they did not give an exact number of how many dogs were found.

The stolen van had a GPS tracker, but it's unclear if that's how police located the vehicle.

Authorities said Fremont police shared information about the incident with Oakland police. Officers spotted the vehicle at 81st Avenue and Olive Street and initiated a traffic stop where they found the dogs inside.