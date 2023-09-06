Expand / Collapse search

Vegetation fire burning in Lake County

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Lake County
KTVU FOX 2

LOWER LAKE, Calif. - A vegetation fire ignited on Wednesday afternoon near Highway 29 in Lake County, prompting evacuations, according to fire officials.

Dubbed the Creek Fire, the blaze erupted near Clayton Creek Road in the town of Lower Lake, according to the Cal Fire LNU unit.

The Lake County sheriff's office said that evacuations have been ordered for some areas. For more information, visit the sheriff's Facebook page.

The fire was initially reported by the fire agency at 3:37 p.m. It is currently burning in light flashy fuels and is spreading rapidly.

The fire was 7 acres large by about 4:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire.