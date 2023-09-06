Vegetation fire burning in Lake County

A vegetation fire ignited on Wednesday afternoon near Highway 29 in Lake County, prompting evacuations, according to fire officials.

Dubbed the Creek Fire, the blaze erupted near Clayton Creek Road in the town of Lower Lake, according to the Cal Fire LNU unit.

The Lake County sheriff's office said that evacuations have been ordered for some areas. For more information, visit the sheriff's Facebook page.

The fire was initially reported by the fire agency at 3:37 p.m. It is currently burning in light flashy fuels and is spreading rapidly.

The fire was 7 acres large by about 4:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire.