Vegetation fire burning on Nelson Hill in Fairfield; evacuations ordered

A vegetation fire was burning in Fairfield Monday afternoon on

Nelson Hill, fire officials said.

The fire was burning behind Mountain Meadows Drive as of 4:51 p.m. and smoke in the area was being caused by the fire.

SkyFox helicopter flew above the fire where homes are threatened and there are evacuation orders.

Fairfield Police Department said Scotch Pine Court, Early Amber Court, and Sierra Court have been evacuated. Link Road between Cordelia Road and Pittman Road are closed. Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomason Lane is closed.

No injuries have been reported. It is not clear how this fire started.

No other details were immediately available.

KTVU contributed to this report.