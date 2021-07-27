Vegetation fire jumps Coyote Creek from Milpitas to San Jose

A vegetation fire that started Tuesday afternoon in Milpitas has jumped Coyote Creek into San Jose, fire officials said.

San Jose Fire Department said no structures are threatened at this time and there are no reports of any injuries.

The fire near the 500 block of Mill River Lane was first reported just after 4 p.m.

Firefighters in San Jose are attacking the fire from its territory and Milpitas fire crews are battling flames on its side. Milpitas fire said they are sending a truck and engine company to the scene.

San Jose residents who live near Mill River Lane are advised to shelter in place and close all doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering homes.

No evacuation orders have been issued.

The vegetated area where the fire is burning is approximately 50-75 acres. It's unclear how much of that has burned.