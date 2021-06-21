Vegetation fire spreads to South Vallejo neighborhood, evacuations remain in place

article

A vegetation fire threated homes in a South Vallejo neighborhood Monday evening. Fire officials say evacuations are in place for the multi-alarm, 5-acre fire near the Swanzy Reservoir.

Fire officials said by 10:30 p.m. mutual aid were making quick progress fighting the fire.

Vallejo Firefighters Association said the fire moved uphill in whipping winds. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents on Del Sur Street, south of Pueblo Way including Swanzy Court and Clearpointe Drive west of Outrigger Drive.

The fire's first mention on Vallejo Firefighters Association's Twitter page was at around 9 p.m. About a half hour later, the city of Vallejo retweeted Alert Solano and said there was an immediate threat to life or property.

A KTVU crew arrived at the scene where some residents chose to stay as the situation unfolded. At least one firefighter suffered a minor leg injury.

No homes were damaged, fire spokesperson Kevin Brown said.

There is no word on what sparked the fire. A neighbor at the scene said they heard fireworks being set off before the fire. The fire department has not confirmed that information. This is a developing story.