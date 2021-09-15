'Vehicle over cliffside' shuts part of Highway 1

article

There was a "major traffic collision" that sent a vehicle over the cliffside near the Tom Lantos Tunnels on Highway 1 on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The southbound direction in San Mateo County "will be closed indefinitely" as emergency personnel respond, the CHP tweeted.

Traffic could be seen from SkyFOX backing up at the tunnel's entrance in the soutbound side of Highway 1.

This is a developing story.