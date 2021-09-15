'Vehicle over cliffside' shuts part of Highway 1 indefinitely, vehicle and body located

article

There was a "major traffic collision" that sent a vehicle over the cliffside near the Tom Lantos Tunnels on Highway 1 on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The southbound direction in San Mateo County "will be closed indefinitely" as emergency personnel respond, the CHP tweeted.

Cal Fire's San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit updated the situation at around 4:30 p.m. to say a recovery was underway at Devils Slide just north of the tunnel. Fire officials added that a vehicle and body were located a few hundred feet below the tunnel.

Traffic could be seen from SkyFOX backing up at the tunnel's entrance in the southbound side of Highway 1. Caltrans says one-way traffic control is in place at the scene.

This is a developing story.