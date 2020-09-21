Victim dies in early-morning stabbing near San Jose City Hall; driver rams patrol SUV

article

A person died in an early Monday morning stabbing in San Jose right across from City Hall, police said.

Police were called to 6th and Santa Clara streets before 5 a.m. At the time, police said the person had life-threatening injuries.

Just after 6 a.m., police said this became a homicide investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

In an unrelated matter, San Jose police said on Sunday night, a driver ran a stop sign and collided with a police SUV at N.3rd and Taylor streets.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The officer has been discharged.

