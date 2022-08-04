Video captures lightning strike near White House that injured 4

Four people were struck by lightning Thursday evening, and are currently in the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Members of the U.S. Park Police and the Secret Service were the first to witness the lightning strike at Lafayette Park on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

They said they immediately notified D.C. Fire and EMS and the Metropolitan Police Department.

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS said they received the call at 6:52 p.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were notified one minute earlier.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two men and two women unconscious.

U.S. Park Police and members of the Secret Service administered CPR and AED. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they are currently being treated.