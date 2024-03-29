Video: Man shoots into Toyota on I-880 in Hayward during road rage incident

A man was captured on video shooting into a Toyota sedan on I-880 north in Hayward during some type of road rage incident, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP shared the video on Facebook from the Wednesday 3 p.m. event south of Alvarado Niles Road.

The Toyota driver sustained minor injuries from the glass shattering inside his car, the CHP said.

Officers were able to arrest the alleged shooter within 24 hours, and the CHP said they found two guns and ammunition inside the suspect's house.

The CHP did not identify the suspect, say what sparked the road rage or whether the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Aggressive driving has increasingly become a major cause of concern, the CHP said. If you find that you have agitated another driver, do not react or retaliate, as the CHP said this will only cause the situation to escalate.