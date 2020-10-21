VIDEO: San Francisco firefighters rescue person from rocky cliffs in Presidio

article

San Francisco firefighters said early Wednesday morning they were able to rescue one person off a cliff in the Presidio.

Lt. John Baxter said on a Twitter video that crews had found the person in the water by the rocks at Battery Crosby. The video showed the person getting taken to a nearby rescue boat. The person had called for help at about 1:30 a.m.

Originally, Baxter said crews thought four people had been missing.

It wasn't immediately clear why the person was in the water at that time of day. Battery Crosby is an Endicott-era battery completed and armed in 1900 to protect the underwater minefield outside the Golden Gate.