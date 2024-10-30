Videos place Nima Momeni & victim together shortly before slaying, cop testifies

The Brief San Francisco police officers take stand as trial resumes One officer says videos place defendant and victim together shortly before slaying



Several San Francisco police officers testified Wednesday in the Nima Momeni murder trial, including one who collected surveillance videos that show Momeni and the man he's accused of killing, Cash App founder Bob Lee, together not long before the killing.

But these videos are far from a smoking gun, according to the defense.

Officer Milad Rashidian told the jury he was in charge of canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance videos showing Momeni and Lee in April 2023.

Prosecutors say Momeni fatally stabbed Lee under the Bay Bridge, apparently believing Momeni's sister had received too many drugs and was inappropriately touched by Lee's alleged dealer.

But the defense says it was a drug-addled Lee who was aggressive and pulled a knife and that it was Momeni who took the knife and stabbed Lee in self-defense.

In court, officer Rashidian testified he collected more than a dozen videos from the area, including those showing Lee and Momeni going down an elevator together at the Milennium Tower, where Momeni's sister lives.

The officer said he also found a video showing Lee getting into Momeni's BMW outside the building before Momeni drove off. The officer testified Lee seemed to be acting normally and that Momeni appeared to be obeying all traffic laws.

Under cross-examination by the defense, the officer acknowledged he would not be able to determine either man's mood or level of intoxication from the videos.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza says the jury will have to carefully weigh the video evidence collected by the officer.

"Both sides are going to try to have the jury interpret it in their favor," Cardoza said. "The defense is attacking it, saying, 'Look, you can't tell the state of inebriation, you can't hear them talk, whether they're slurring their words, whether they have red or watery eyes, or any other signs of being under the influence.' But what this video does, it clearly puts them together."

The jury also heard Wednesday from Sgt. Thomas Moran, who testified he found a "Joseph Koseph" brand knife in the kitchen of the defendant's sister, Khazar Momeni. The DA says Nima Momeni used a different "Joseph Joseph" knife to kill Lee and then tossed it over a fence.

As has been the case since the first day of the trial, Lee's family and the defendant's mother were in the courtroom Wednesday. The trial resumes Thursday.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan