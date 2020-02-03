Vigil held for 16-year-old 'John John' killed after Antioch high basketball game

article

Friends and family gathered Sunday night to remember an Antioch Deer Valley High School student who died after he was shot at a school basketball game.

People left teddy bears and balloons for the boy, identified only as “John John,” at the impromptu memorial. The 16-year-old boy was shot three times Friday shortly before 9 p.m. in the school’s parking lot after the game. The game had been against Antioch High School. Police said people were exiting the gym when a large group of kids started fighting in the parking lot.

The school annnounced the Deer Valley Student had died on Sunday.

"It's horrible,” said a woman who said she was the boy’s aunt, but who asked to remain anonymous. “My sister lost a baby. I watched my sister, my baby sister watch his son take his last breath. This isn't OK? Where was security? This is a high school. These are young kids. They shouldn't have to fear coming to a basketball game or coming to a dance."

Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello and Deer Valley Principal Bukky Oyebade issued a note on the school district's Facebook page.

"We… denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality,” Oyebade wrote. “Our children must be taught that solving disagreements with violence is not the answer and that there are other ways to resolve our differences that do not result in the unjust and unnecessary killing of our youth."

Antioch police are investigating the motive for the shooting. No arrests have been announced.

