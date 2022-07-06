Vigil held for Vallejo teen suffering traumatic brain injury after being struck by car at sideshow

article

A vigil is being held Wednesday for a teen who was struck by a car participating in a sideshow in Vallejo over the holiday weekend.

19-year-old Tyler Ingersol, of Vallejo, suffered traumatic brain injuries as he was an onlooker of the illegal sideshow Sunday near Six-Flags Amusement Park. Police said as many as 200 cars were involved in the event. His mother said he may not survive from his injuries.

Part of the sideshow was captured on video and depicts a chaotic scene. Two other people were injured, one of which was apparently shot. They are expected to survive.

The vigil is set for 7 p.m. in front of North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield.