Vigil Sunday for Dublin High School students killed in crash

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday evening to remember three Dublin High School students killed in a crash near Pleasanton on Christmas night, according to Dublin Unified School District Superintendent Dave Marken.

In a message to students, their families and teachers, Marken said, "Our hearts are absolutely broken for our students, families and Dublin High School staff. This is a devastating loss to our community and it is important that we remember to take care of one another during this critical time."

Marken said the candlelight vigil will to celebrate, honor and remember the lives of Javier Ramirez, Mark Anthony Urista and Michael Angelo Urista, all 16, will be held at Dublin High School at 8151 Village Parkway at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Marken told teachers, "Please let your students know that they are important to us and we will have extra grief counselors and staff members available when they return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, to assist them in coping with this loss in our school community."