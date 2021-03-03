Vote could determine fate of controversial San Francisco Ferris wheel

Will it stay or will it go?

The Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park may have to come down by the end of this month. The city's historic preservation commission will discuss the ride's future at their meeting later Wednesday afternoon.

The 150-foot Sky Star Observation Wheel, the giant Ferris wheel, was scheduled to come down by the end of this month.

But there's a proposal to allow it to stay for as long as four years.

Because for most of the time the wheel's been up for the past year, it hasn't been in operation because of coronavirus restrictions.

But on Tuesday night, San Francisco supervisors Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan said they want the city comptrollers office to investigate the contract with the san Francisco Parks Alliance, which oversees the Ferris wheel because of possible connections to the parks and recreation corruption scandal at City Hall.

That could put the Ferris wheel extension in jeopardy.

Mayor London Breed briefly referenced the heated debate at a news conference earlier in the day.

"You got to get out and enjoy San Francisco," she said. "Get out and ride the Ferris wheel before the 'fun police' take it away."

In addition to the contract investigation, environmentalists are opposed to keeping the wheel in Golden Gate Park for four years because of light pollution and other environmental pollutants.



