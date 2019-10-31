VTA security officer fatally shoots man with knife

article

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by a contracted security guard at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's Santa Teresa Light Rail Station in San Jose on Wednesday night, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. at the light-rail station located at the end of the Santa Teresa Line in south San Jose, Sgt. Michael Low said.

As deputies were responding to the scene for a report of the suspect threatening others with a knife, the guard tried to engage him and shots were fired, according to Low. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. He wasn't identified.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at (408) 808-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408)

808-4431.

