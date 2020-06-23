Walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at SAP Center, two new Santa Clara Co. locations

article

The San Jose Sharks and the County of Santa Clara have teamed up to offer five days of free walk-up COVID-19 testing at the SAP Center in San Jose, one of three new pop-up sites available this week in the county.

Beginning Tuesday, residents can show up to the arena with no appointment, health insurance or doctor’s note and be tested for COVID-19. The viral detection tests are available to all attendees regardless of immigration status and will be available Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR KTVU’S NEWSLETTER HERE

Residents who get tested at SAP Center can choose an item of memorabilia from either the Sharks or San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks’ American Hockey League affiliate. Druva and Majestic Sales, both partners of the testing event, will be donating 500 PPE care packages to the first 500 people tested.

“We continue our drive to make testing as easy and convenient as possible for all residents of Santa Clara County,” said County of Santa Clara President of the Board of Supervisors Cindy Chavez. “This opportunity presents a new location centrally located in the county.”

Residents can also receive a nose swab with no appointment Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Andrew Hill High School in San Jose and the Santa Clara Northside Branch Library.

Bay Area guide to reopening: What each county allows

Advertisement

The county has more than 50 COVID-19 testing sites available, including those at schools, community centers, and mobile testing centers. At pop-up sites, the county tested nearly 6,500 people between June 16 and 18. A map of the county’s testing sites can be found in several languages on their website.

