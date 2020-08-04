Walnut Creek mom missing during trip to Joshua Tree

A mother from Walnut Creek has been missing since June 14. The family of 37-year old Erika Lloyd said that they lost contact with her two days after she left for a road trip to Joshua Tree.

"She seemed like she was fine," Ruth Lloyd, Erika's mother, told KESQ. "Being lockdown for almost three months not being able to work and she was trying to home school her son, it was starting to get to her the pressure and not having any income."

The California Highway Patrol found her Black Honda Accord off of Highway 62, near the city of Twentynine Palms; it had been abandoned and vandalized.

KESQ said that anyone with information on Lloyd’s whereabouts should contact the Morongo Basin’s Sheriff’s Department (760) 366-4175.