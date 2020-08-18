Warnings upgraded to evacuation orders for brush fire in San Mateo Co.

article

A quick-moving brush fire in southern San Mateo County caused officials to issue an evacuation order and multiple warnings on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The evacuation order is for the Butano State Park area, including Barranca Knolls Community and Butano Creek drainage.

Evacuation warnings have now been updraded to evacuation orders for Pescadero Creek County Park area, as well the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park communities.

An evacuation center has been set up at Pescadero High School at 360 Butano Cutoff, Pescadero, Calif.

For residents in the areas where an evacuation warning is in effect, county officials recommend packing your vehicle with personal belongings, securing your buildings, packing medications and ensuring your vehicle has fuel.

Advertisement

Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire, San Mateo County Parks announced in a tweet.

"Fire-fighting equipment and resources are on scene using fire roads," they wrote. "Please support fire fighters [sic] by staying out of all three parks and off all trails and roads in area."

Fires crews have been battling several fires spread around the Bay Area amid a heat wave that prompted an excessive heat warning. On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide emergency to secure vital resources to fight fires burning across the state.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Governor Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

Earlier this week the governor secured Fire Management Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties.

MORE: Multiple fires now burning in Napa County, new evacuations ordered

Follow the most current San Mateo County evacuation information on the county's website.