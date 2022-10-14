Warrant issued for San Francisco man accused of repeat inappropriate touching

An arrest warrant has been issued for a San Francisco man that police believe is behind a string of incidents in which he inappropriately touched strangers.

Police are looking for Bill Hobbs who is wanted on suspicion of false imprisonment, six counts of battery, four counts of public nuisance, and three counts of sexual battery.

The 34-year-old is blamed for 14 incidents targeting women that started last month. But police claimed that he could be involved in more transgressions going back to last year.

SEE ALSO: Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station

"In these incidents, an unknown white male would approach female victims and make unwanted physical advances towards them," San Francisco police said Friday after announcing the warrant had been issued. "In many of these cases, the suspect would inappropriately touch the victim. The suspect would then immediately flee."

It was not clear how police identified Hobbs as the alleged culprit, but they said they spoke to victims and witnesses while also looking for video and photos of what transpired.