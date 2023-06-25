Warriors' Green says Lebron James talked him into liking Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors' star Draymond Green said he is cool with Chris Paul now that he has talked with Lebron James.

Green tweeted Saturday that King James called and talked for nearly 3 hours about CP3, changing his mind about his newest teammate. Paul joined Golden State after a blockbuster trade finalized Thursday.

"I really hated Chris Paul for most of the past decade," wrote Green. "But Bron called me last night. He talked to me for damn near three hours about how good of a friend Chris is. If big bro cool with CP3, I'm cool with him too."

An old video resurfaced this week when Green expressed his hatred toward Paul to an LA based podcast. He said they didn't have a good relationship at all but that he "respected his hustle and IQ."

The video sparked online speculation about whether the teammates would be able to get along.

Green recently declined his player option with the Warriors making him an unrestricted free agent.

The three-time NBA champion and Defensive Player of the Year has repeatedly stated his intention to negotiate a contract that reflects his value.

Green had the option to earn $27 million but declined in order to explore his opportunities in free agency.