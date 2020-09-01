WATCH: Calif. HHS Secretary Dr. Ghaly to give update on COVID-19

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Tuesday will provide an update on COVID-19 in California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday a new 4-tier, color-coded process for reopening businesses that is slower and more gradual than what the state tried earlier this summer.

In the Bay Area, most counties are in the purple tier, the category indicating widespread virus risk. Only San Francisco and Napa counties with better numbers are in the red tier two.