WATCH: California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls next phase 'optimistic' from surge to suppression

California Dept. of Public Health Director Sonia Angell talks about coronavirus. April 14, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom used his daily coronavirus update on Tuesday to roughly outline what most Californians are dreaming of, night and day: Gradually releasing at least some of the Golden State from the coronavirus restrictions that have kept 40 million residents indoors for much of the last month.

Newsom is calling this next phase of the coronavirus outbreak an optimistic one: One of surge to suppression.

However the key question -- when will this be over? -- was not immediately answered.

"There is no light switch here, it's more like a dimmer," he said.

Californians may have to "toggle from stricter to looser" depending on what happens when restrictions ease, he said.

What that means is that when restaurants reopen, they will likely have to have fewer patrons, students might have to come to school at staggered time periods and people who are able to finally go to work or walk outside will have to wear face masks.

He and California Dept. of Public Health Director Sonia Angell outlined six indicators that need to be met for modifying the stay-at-home order.

They are: Testing; preventing infection; handling hospital surges; developing therapies to meet the demand; ensuring that businesses, schools and other places can support physical distancing; and figuring out when to reinstitute the orders.

When these six factors will all be completed is anyone's guess. As of Tuesday, 758 Californians had died from coronavirus, Newsom said.

Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee all announced as part of a "West Coast Pact," that they were partnering to work out a “shared approach for reopening our economies.”

