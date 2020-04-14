WATCH: California Gov. Gavin Newsom to outline ease of coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to use his daily coronavirus update on Tuesday detailing what most Californians are dreaming of, night and day: Gradually releasing at least some of the Golden State from the coronavirus restrictions that have kept 40 million residents indoors for much of the last month.

At his briefing on Monday, Newsom didn’t provide a specific date for rollbacks or other details but said the decisions will rely on science “and not political pressure.”

Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee all announced as part of a "West Coast Pact," that they were partnering to work out a “shared approach for reopening our economies.”

Any approach is certain to be cautious and gradual.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the Associated Press that said 90% of cases in California are in 14 mostly urban counties. He said it would make sense to start lifting restrictions in rural places and see how it goes over periods of about two weeks.

He suggested Newsom could start with opening public spaces. Shelter-at-home orders could be lifted next, followed by reopening restaurants that don’t have intense crowding.

Releasing California from some coronavirus restrictions: what will that look like?

