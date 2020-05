California Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide his noon news briefing from Napa on Monday.

Watch here when it starts.

Last week at a special meeting, the Napa County board of supervisors approved a report from its health officer, saying the county is ready to let more businesses reopen.

County officials want approval from the state Department of Health to begin the next phase, including re-opening dine-in restaurants.

