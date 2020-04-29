WATCH: California governor gives daily coronavirus update

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE

Gov. Gavin Newsom gives a daily coronavirus update. Watch here at noon when it starts.

His comments will come shortly after the majority of Bay Area counties issued an extended shelter-in-place order through May 31.

However, with the extension, also came some relaxation of the previous order, first issued on March 16. Those relaxations include:

All construction will be permitted, with safety protocols.

Golf, tennis, landscaping and gardening will also be allowed, and children will be able to meet in groups of 12 or fewer for recreational or educational purposes.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.