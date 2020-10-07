WATCH: California pushes to conserve more land and coastal water

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced that California would be protecting more land and coast as part of an international conservation movement to fight against climate change.

"It's an audacious goal and it's an achievable one," Newsom said, hoping that the move would lead to further greening of the economy.

Newsom conjured up his grandfather, Arthur Menzies, who studied native plants, as he stood at Sierra Orchards in Winters, Calif., a lush backdrop of walnut trees behind him.

During Climate Week last month, Newsom signed an executive order to phase out gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

