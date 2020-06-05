WATCH: Gov. Newsom addresses racism, systemic injustice

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday chose to speak about racism, systemic injustice and "how we move forward as a state."

His comments come after a statewide tour with community and faith leaders and after the Minneapolis death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed on Memorial Day when a white police officer sat on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Newsom noted there has been violence and looting in California and in the country following Floyd's death. But he noted the acts of kindness and cleanup efforts, as well.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.