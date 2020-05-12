WATCH: Gov. Newsom expected to discuss restaurant reopening

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected Tuesday to provide more details of what’s required before his plan to reopen California’s economy reaches restaurant dining rooms, shuttered since mid-March under a statewide order. The order is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Many restaurants already are practicing safety procedures they anticipate will be required to reopen.

Hard-hit restaurants await word on California reopening

Reopening restaurants is likely to start in rural areas opening first, and establishments in dense, urban areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles later.

The California Restaurant Association has drafted recommendations that include limiting tables to family and household members but not to exceed 10 people.

Salad bars, buffets and shared bread baskets would be out. Salt and pepper shakers could be replaced by bottles of hand sanitizer.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.