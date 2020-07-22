WATCH: Gov. Newsom says to plan for a surge in hospitalizations as CA surpasses NY in positive cases

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the state on Wednesday on the heels of California’s confirmed coronavirus cases toppping 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation.

John’s Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York.

He noted that the number wasn't the highest per capita, but still, he said, the numbers are high, urging everyone to wear masks and social distance.

He said the state needs to plan for a surge in hospitalizations.