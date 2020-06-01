WATCH: Gov. Newsom to address California after weekend of protests

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to address the state at 12:30 p.m. on Monday after a weekend of George Floyd protests.

On Saturday night, Newsom issued a state of emergency for Los Angeles after the protests got violent. But that was not the only city to see fires, vandalism and looting over the May 25 of Floyd, who was killed when an officer in Minneapolis placed a knee on his neck.

On Monday, California cities began assessing the widespread damage.

National Guard soldiers deployed in Los Angeles and other cities to back up police forces who faced an uncertain day after Sunday’s turmoil quieted down overnight. Newsom deployed 1,000 members of the Guard to assist the 20,000 officers of the Los Angeles police and sheriff’s departments. Thieves smashed their way in more than 20 cities into stores — carrying away armloads of sneakers, clothes and electronics.

In Sacramento, Sunday night brought more violence and destruction at businesses in the midtown area and near the Capitol after a largely peaceful daytime protest. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at those who ignored orders to leave.

Other violence statewide included an arm wound suffered by a gunshot victim in Walnut Creek.

In Emeryville, across the bay from San Francisco, where thieves stormed malls late Saturday, Keyla Calderon swept up glass outside the medical scrubs shop Uniform Advantage.

Calderon’s store had just reopened after being shuttered for six weeks under California’s orders to stem spread of the coronavirus. She turned on the news to see scenes of people breaking into her shop and others.

“To hear the alarm ring and see people destroy the store before my eyes, it was heartbreaking,” Calderon said.

In nearby Oakland, about 60 people were arrested, including three detained on suspicion of opening fire on police department headquarters early Monday. No officers were injured, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.