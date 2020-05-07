WATCH: Gov. Newsom to lay out roadmap for next phase of reopening

Business and life as we knew it in California has been at a near-standstill since March 19 when Gov. Gavin Newsom declared mandatory stay-at-home orders to flatten the curve of coronavirus.

From the rural northern counties to the Mexican border, the state's 40 million residents have been told to stay home except for essential jobs and activities.

Here in the Bay Area, the lockdown began three days earlier and may not let up even though Newsom has loosened the rules.

But there may be relief for those counties in the state that choose to ease their retail restrictions as soon as Friday. Newsom is expected to lay out the guidelines for how businesses such as clothing stores, florists, bookstores and sporting goods shops can open their doors for the first time in nearly two months, as long as they followed certain rules and offer only curbside pickup.

The governor has said the order won’t include other close-contact businesses, such as dine-in restaurants and hair salons. However, he also has said some local governments could receive variances.

The guidelines are part of Newsom’s four-step plan to reopen the state. Thursday is Phase 2.

The next phase, which could reopen salons, gyms, movie theaters and in-person church services, could be months away.

Phase 4 would end all restrictions and allow for large gatherings at concerts and sporting events.

The Newsom administration is tracking six indicators to determine when to ease restrictions. They include the state’s ability to test people for COVID-19 and trace who might have been exposed to it and the capacity of hospitals to handle a potential surge of new cases.

So far, Newsom has said the state is on track to meet its goals.