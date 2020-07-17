WATCH: Governor expected to announce all California schools on state monitoring list must start virtually

With coronavirus cases on the rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Friday that all public and private schools in California counties on the state’s monitoring list must offer virtual classes and meet strict criteria before they can offer in-person classes to students, EdSource reported.

As of Thursday, half of the counties were on the state's monitoring list.

If schools want to reopen, their county health officials must prove two weeks of declining coronavirus cases, as well as meet other criteria that the California Department of Public Health is currently using to regulate businesses and other activities.

The guidance would represent a marked shift from leaving decisions over closing and reopening schools largely in the hands of local school district officials in consultation with county departments of health. The California Department of Public Health would now play a stronger role in setting the criteria for reopening school facilities, EdSource reported.

At the same time, getting off the state’s county monitoring list would not mean that a district would automatically get to hold class in person. That decision would still be left up to local officials, typically in consultation with their teachers’ unions, EdSource reported.

Here are some of the new expected guidelines:

Advertisement

The youngest students in kindergarten through 2d grade, who are being taught in classrooms, would be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks, EdSource reported based on interviews with administration officials and others familiar with the guidance.

Students in grades 3 to 12, along with staff, would be required to wear them. Those who refuse could be sent home to be taught exclusively via distance learning, EdSource reported.

Students would be encouraged to stay as far apart as possible, but would not be required to maintain the 6 -foot distance expected of staff.

If 5 percent of students and teachers in a classroom tested positive for the virus, the classroom would be closed, followed by 14 days of quarantine.

If a school experienced a 5 percent positive testing rate of both students teachers, the entire school would have to close, with everyone subject to 14 days of quarantine.

And if 1 in 4 schools in a district had a 5% positive rate, the district would shut down.

The guidance is expected to recommend that all staff be tested at least every two months, and at least half of all staff would be tested each month.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.