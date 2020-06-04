Watch live: Minneapolis memorial service for George Floyd

Friends, family and much of the community will be saying goodbye to George Floyd at a memorial service in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon, the first of three memorial services for Floyd before his funeral in Houston next week.

WHEN, WHERE

The memorial service will take place at North Central University, 1400 Elliot Ave. S., from 1-3 p.m. CT. The invite-only service will be held in the Trask Worship Center, which has a capacity of about 1,000 with room for more in overflow space. However, COVID-19 restrictions will limit the crowd size.

HOW TO WATCH

Coverage for the George Floyd memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. on FOX 9 and can be streamed live on FOX9.com/live and the FOX 9 App.

WHO IS ATTENDING?

Advertisement

Floyd’s family, including his son Quincy, traveled to Minnesota for the memorial service.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter attended the memorial service along with a number of other local leaders, including U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

As people filed into the sanctuary for the memorial service Thursday, Frey was seen openly weeping as he knelt in front of Floyd's casket to pay his respects.

Other members of the Congressional Black Caucus were in attendance as well, including U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson-Lee, Ayana Pressley and Joyce Beatty.

Rappers T.I., with his wife Tiny, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson; comedians Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish; and actress Marsai Marti were among the celebrities who attended the memorial service.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Sharpton is promising a major announcement at the memorial service about turning the outrage over Floyd’s death into federal legislation requiring more police accountability.

Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III and family show their respect to the remains of George Floyd awaiting a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Other civil rights leaders including Rev. Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King III and his family were also in attendance as was Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Gardner, who also died at the hands of police.

ATTORNEY: GEORGE FLOYD SURVIVED COVID-19, BUT NOT ‘PANDEMIC’ OF RACISM

The attorney representing George Floyd’s family, Benjamin Crump delivered an address at the memorial service vowing for justice for Floyd.

Crump told attendees that Floyd was able to survive COVID-19, but could not survive what he called the “pandemic” of racism in America.

“I want to just put it on the record that it was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd,” he said. “I want to make it clear on the record, we’ll pack it in with that other pandemic that we’re far too familiar with in America, that pandemic of racism and discrimination that killed George Floyd.”

Crump later made a powerful proclamation: “Do not cooperate with evil—protest against evil.”

Crump referred to the young people in the streets “protesting against the evil, the inhumane, the torture, that they witness on the video.”

“We cannot cooperate with evil, we cannot cooperate with injustice, we cannot cooperate with torture,” Crump said as memorial attendees stood up from their chairs to applause.

“George Floyd deserves better than that, we all deserve better than that, his family deserves better than that, his children deserve better than that,“ he said.

8 MINUTES AND 46 SECONDS MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR GEORGE FLOYD

Following his eulogy, the Rev. Sharpton asked attendees to stand in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to remember Floyd—the same amount of time Floyd spent on the ground with now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee in his neck.

POLICE OFFICERS KNEEL AS HEARSE PASSES

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo (R) kneels as the remains of George Floyd are taken to a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a cou (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and other police officers kneeled as the hearse carrying George Floyd’s casket passed on its way to the memorial service at North Central University’s Trask Worship Center.

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP CREATED

Dr. Scott Hagen, the president of North Central University in Minneapolis, announced the creation of the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship at Floyd’s memorial service.

Hagen, the president of the university, urged every college in the United States to follow suit and create their own George Floyd Memorial Scholarship.

"I am now challenging every university president in the United States to establish your own George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund," Dr. Hagen proclaimed.

ADDITONAL MEMORIAL SERVICES

It is the first of three memorial services for Floyd before his funeral in Houston. Memorial services will also take place in North Carolina and Houston.

North Carolina

Public viewing: Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST

Memorial service: Saturday, June 6, 3 p.m. EST

Cape Fear Conference B HQ

10225 Fayetteville Rd.

Raeford, NC 28376

Houston

Public viewing: Monday, June 8, 12-6 p.m. CT

Memorial service: Tuesday, June 9, 11 a.m. CT

Fountain of Praise

13950 Hillcroft Ave.

Houston, TX 77085

