WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi on COVID-19 and impacts on children

FILE - US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 21, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to deliver remarks on how the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on children.

Pelosi will speak around noon at the Mission Education Center Elementary School in San Francisco.

Democrats are urging the Senate to pass the Heroes Act, which they say would ensure that schools reopen in a way that is safe for students, teachers, and families without risking their health and safety.