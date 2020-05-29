WATCH: Newsom to lay out school guidelines

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday is expected to lay out guidelines for the reopening of schools in the fall.

The San Francisco Chronicle obtained an early draft of th guidelines, which lay out some of the rules.

They include:

Installing handwashing stations.

Students and teachers must stay six feet apart.

Staggered school start times.

Keeping small groups of students together and isolated from the general population throughout the day.

Lunch would be eaten in the classroom.

Everyone entering the building would be screened for coronavirus symptoms, including temperature checks.

Teachers would have to wear masks at all times, and students woud be encouraged to.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.