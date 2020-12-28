Gilroy hospital now filing surge beds as ICU reaches limit, COVID cases soar

article

A hospital in Gilroy has no ICU beds available and is now turning to surge beds as coronavirus cases skyrocket throughout Santa Clara County.

County officials and south county leaders made a plea Monday for the public to practice holiday vigilance ahead of New Year's Eve after the county recorded its most coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. A record 2,000 cases were reported Saturday, and an additional 1,600 on Sunday.

As of Monday, there were 29 ICU beds available in all of the county and capacity has dwindled to 9 percent. At Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, there's not one ICU bed available and they're now filling their surge beds.

"If we go beyond the surge capacity, everyone will be affected," said Hospital Executive Gloria de la Merced. "More people in our community will know someone who died or who was seriously ill."

Due to a disproportionate rise in cases among Latinx communities, the virus response update was presented bilingually, with speakers alternating between Spanish and English, a change to their normal presentation that’s first presented in English and followed by additional languages.

In Santa Clara County, 52 percent of cases are from the Latinx community, while they make up just 25 percent of the population.

"We know that COVID-19 is affecting our Latinx and immigrant communities at a much higher rate in cases and deaths," said Morgan Hill Councilmember Yvonne Martínez Beltrán. "We are worried and must lower our risk."

Depending on your job or your livelihood, you may be more susceptible to the virus, Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley noted through Spanish interpreter. This becomes increasingly dangerous when people ignore warnings and gather with friends and family, possibly spreading the virus.

"Once contracted, the gatherings that people then do -- whether it’s in your homes or with friends, as innocent as it may seem -- causes the virus to spread quickly," said Blankley.

The mayor pleaded with residents in her city and the county to wear masks and respect physical distancing guidance.



